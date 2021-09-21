Cornelia Marie Ford, 101, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Franklin Manor Assisted Living.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on July 16, 1920 to the late August “Gus” Carl and Beulah (Weddington) Bauer. Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 20 in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Steve Angus officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Winchester First United Methodist Church. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Sept. 22, 2021

