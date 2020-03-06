Courtney Beth Howland, 37, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home in Asbury.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1983, to Ricky and Patricia Howland in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Courtney is survived by her son, Cortland Howland; brother, Matthew Howland and his wife, Whitney; niece, Ava, and nephew, Hunter; maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Peggy Grosch; aunts, Wilma Howland and Karen Parkison and her husband, Mike; uncles, Mike Grosch and his wife, Donna, and Steve Grosch and his wife, Kenda; cousins, Brandy Baldwin, Alex and Madison Hershman, and numerous family members and friends. Courtney is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elwood and Alice Howland, aunt, Faye Uselton, and uncle, Ronnie Howland.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Central Funeral Home chapel with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial followed in the Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.centralfuneralhome.com.
Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 4, 2020