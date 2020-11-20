Craig Patton Burgin, 60, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
He was born in Manchester on Feb. 15, 1960. Craig served in the United States Navy before working at AEDC for sixteen years as a machinist. He enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as listening to and playing music, especially guitar. Craig will be remembered for his big heart and how he cherished the time spent with his family. He attended Westside United Pentecostal Church as well as Wilder Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Calvin Burgin; son, Sean Burgin, brothers, Larry Burgin, and Darryl Burgin; father and mother-in-law, Odis and Betty Hill; and nephew, Davis Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Cathy Hill Burgin of Decherd; son, Austin Burgin of Decherd; mother, Lorene Burgin of Tullahoma; brother, Neil Burgin of Tullahoma; brothers-in-law, Jason (Jamie) Hill of Decherd, and Jared (Jessica) Hill of Decherd; and nieces and nephews, Macy, Morgan, Jewelian, Jannah, and Jarrett Hill, Hannah and Savannah Taylor, Leo Hill, and Lucas Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Jimmy Kelly and Freddie Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Baker Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 22, 2020