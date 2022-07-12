Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Crystal Gayle Gibbs Bean, 44, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 9, 1977, in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Debbie Floyd Gibbs and Roger Gibbs. Visitation for Crystal will be held on Wednesday, July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Owens Chapel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 13, 2022
