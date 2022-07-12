Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Curtis J. Bell of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Bell was born in Tullahoma to the late Stokes and Emmer Whipple Bell. During his life Curtis served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and worked as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bell is preceded in death by one son, Carson Bell; two brothers, Dennis and Richard Bell; and one sister, Ida Smith. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beyer Bell; one daughter, Shaney Kennedy (Tim); two sons, Chris Bell (Melody), and Michael Bell (Jennifer); one sister, Linda Anderson (Don); one brother, David Bell (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Ruth Bell; eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Harrison, Ethan, Dalton, Alex, Erin, Brandon, and Carson; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley, Lucy, Blakely, and Taytum. Services were held Tuesday, July 12 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Wallace Rowland officiating. Burial followed at Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 13, 2022
