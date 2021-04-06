Curtis Lee Millaway, Sr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 82 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Curtis was born in Guntersville, Ala., to the late Thomas and Irene Whitmire Millaway. During his life, Curtis served his country as a member of the Army National Guard, worked for Tullahoma Freight, then as a truck driver for Bryan Oil Co. from which he retired. He was also a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Millaway is preceded in death by his wife, Delores Millaway; one son, Curtis Millaway, Jr.
He is survived by three daughters, Patricia Norwood (Kent), Pamela Millaway, and Melissa Parson (James); one daughter-in-law, Paula Millaway; one brother, Ken Millaway; one sister, Joan Daniel; 13 grandchildren, Brian, Shannon, Jason, Crystal, Nickki, Erica, Roman, Justin, Aftin, Jared, Austin, Lee, and Thomas; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews, and neighbors.
Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Charles Houston officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Curtis’ memory be made to the American Cancer Society- P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 7, 2021