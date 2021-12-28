A celebration of life for Mrs. Cynthia “Cindy” Denise Barnett, 55, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noonuntil the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Barnett passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Cindy was born in Sparta on Sept. 13, 1966, the daughter of Beecher Teeples and Dorothy Sue Lawson. Cindy worked for 17 years at Autumn Oaks. She loved her job and her residents. Cindy was an amazing cook and an animal lover. She adored her dogs, Sabbath and Milton. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Beecher Teeples. She is survived by her loving husband, Tim Barnett; son, Dakota Barnett; daughter, Danielle Atnip (Ken); mother, Sue Hutton; brother, Mark Teeples; grandson, John Lee Atnip.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 29, 2021