Cynthia Lynn Towry, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Coffee County on April 3, 1963. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Jerry Finney officiating. Interment will be at Maxwell Cemetery with Greg Perry, Teddy Perry, Dalton Gillian, Chase Gillian, Marty Finney, and Danny Medley serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021