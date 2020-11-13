Daisie Brown Frothingham of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Tullahoma NHC at the age of 90. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Stewart Brown. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Mrs. Frothingham enjoyed reading and singing with her sisters, The Brown Sisters. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her sisters. She loved to hear “God’s Word”. She also loved chocolate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Frothingham; brother, William Hoyte Brown and sisters, Evelyn Adams, Jewell Milton, Mildred Oglesby, Bess Couser, Ann Harmon and Betty Jean Ragsdale.
“Daisie's father, Henry Brown, was born in 1896. He and his beloved wife, Mary, had seven girls and one boy. Over the years, seven of those children have graduated to Heaven. The last daughter, our "Aunt Daisie" just graduated at the age of 90. This legacy had a span of 124 years, almost mind boggling. The last chapter of the "Book of Brown" has closed, but new chapters begin each and every day as new life goes on. There are 19 first cousins and 200 descendants in total (counting spouses and significant others). What an honorable legacy we have to uphold, just as our "Pap" would want us to. Mrs. Frothingham is survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved as if they were her own children.”
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 15, 2020