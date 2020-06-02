Daisy Christine Wisdom, 95, of Tullahoma, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at NHC-Tullahoma.
Daisy was a member of New Haven Baptist Church and loved to attend church. She loved to embroider and play Canasta. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Daisy is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Schmittou and Agnes Finney; husband of 48 years, James Frank Wisdom; brother, Harry J. Lee; sister, Ruby Mae Moon; daughter-in-law, Norma Wisdom; grandson-in-law, Collie Eugene Carney. She is survived by her three children, Richard Wisdom, Martha Tweet (Kenneth Walker) and Mary Hernandez (Andres); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Kesey officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Wisdom Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 3, 2020