Daisy Idella May, formerly of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Jan.9, 2022 at Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, Fla., at the age of 104.
Mrs. May was born in Grandville to the late Henry Cleveland and Mary Elizabeth Thomas Stockton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. May is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Floyd R. May; one daughter, Lois Farless; one grandson, Steve Riley; four sisters, Maggie Lou Maxey, Mattie Mae Abbott-Coffman, Ruby Jones and Jean Sanders; and one brother, Willie Stockton.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Cheri Forrester, son-in-law Robert Farless; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mrs. May will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 16, 2022