Dale Earl “Shorty” Hoselton, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born in Libertyville, Illinois on Oct. 8, 1929 to the late Lloyd Stanley and Blance (Dyer) Hoselton. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dale worked as a heavy equipment operator until he retired and began farming in Coffee County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elmer (Lillian) Hoselton, Lloyd (Helen) Hoselton, and Edith Speglehouf.
Dale is survived by his loving siblings, Alvin W. (Emilie) Hoselton of Tullahoma, Wayne Hoselton of Wisconsin, Leona Phillips of Zion, Illinois, Lynn (Donna) Hoselton of Waukegan, Illinois, and Harley (Evelyn) Hoselton of Wadsworth, Ill.; brother-in-law, Norm Speglehouf of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Graveside Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Brown Cemetery.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home of Lynchburg is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 27, 2020