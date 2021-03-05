Dale Kent Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at home, at the age of 78.
Mr. Smith was born in Hamburg, Pa., to the late Charles and Mary Burkey Smith. A bright student, he graduated from Georgia Tech before going on to earn his Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee Space Institute. Dale worked as an aeronautical engineer, retiring from Calspan. He was also an avid outdoorsman, and lifelong triathlete, and marathon runner.
Mr. Smith was a founding member of the Highland Rim Bicycle Club, a member of the Mach-Tenn Running Club, and a former member of the Tullahoma Lions Club, and Rotary Club. Most of all however, he loved his children and grandchildren, and will be remembered as a great Daddy and Papa. In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Ida Mae Smith.
He is survived by five children, Connie Smith (Timmy), Jeff Smith (Lanta), Leigh Ann Seiber (Kyle), Laura Nagle (Kyle), and Jenny Taylor (Jeremy); 11 grandchildren, Jonathon, Jenifer, Jordan, Sean, Sadie, Thomas, Andrew, Conner, Carly, Drake, and Jacob; four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Brynlee. Braylin, and Peyton; two sisters, Carole Hines, and Julianne Gilreath (Bill); and many beloved friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Dale’s life is being planned for later this spring. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Dale’s memory be made to Animal Harbor- P.O. Box 187 Winchester, TN 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 7, 2021