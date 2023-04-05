Dallas “PeeWee” Jackson Johnson, 84, of Jackson, previously of Franklin County, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Laurelwood Healthcare Center in Jackson. He was born on Oct. 27, 1938, in Grundy County to the late Clarence and Mary Edith (Summers) Johnson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.

