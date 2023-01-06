Johnson.jpg

Damon "Bruce" Johnson

Damon “Bruce” Johnson, 88, of Murfreesboro died Friday Dec. 30, 2022. A U.S. Veteran, he was born Aug. 8, 1934.

Bruce was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his parents, Claren L. Johnson, and Clara Whiles Johnson; brother, James R. Johnson; sisters, Etta Musgrave and Betty Roberts.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.