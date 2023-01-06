Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Damon “Bruce” Johnson, 88, of Murfreesboro died Friday Dec. 30, 2022. A U.S. Veteran, he was born Aug. 8, 1934.
Bruce was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his parents, Claren L. Johnson, and Clara Whiles Johnson; brother, James R. Johnson; sisters, Etta Musgrave and Betty Roberts.
Mr. Johnson and his family lived in Tullahoma for many years. He retired from AEDC in Tullahoma and worked many years as a NASA contractor.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce A. Johnson; son, Dale Bryan Johnson and wife Joan Hefley; daughters, Donna Lynn Johnson and husband Sam Farnsworth, Anne Marie Hughes and husband Donald; grandchildren, Alec Hefley, Maria Farnsworth, Sophia Farnsworth, Katherine McGrath, Kimberley McGrath, Caleb Hughes, Jebidiah Hughes; great-grandchildren, Harper White and Maeve White.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, we would ask donations be made in his memory to the following: Rutherford County Tennessee Historical Society, P.O. Box 906, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-0906 - 615-900-4063 - https://rutherfordtnhistory.org/#
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.