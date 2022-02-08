Dan Henry Bivins Jr., 85, of Tullahoma went to be with his heavenly father Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born Dec. 14, 1936 in Gallatin to the late Dan H. Bivins Sr. and Minnie (Gregory) Bivins. Dan is also preceded in death by his brother, David Bivins.
Graveside services were held Tuesday at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Dan enjoyed traveling with his late wife, JoAnn and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, playing card games and was a big Atlanta Brave’s fan.
Dan is survived by his sons, Danny Bivins III (Brenda) and Mike Bivins (Debby); grandchildren, Jeremy Bivins (Aurore), Brittany Bivins, Kinsey Johnson (Bryan), Madison Newman (David) and Michael Bivins; and great grandchildren, Everleigh Johnson, Wells Johnson and Ai’lee Bivins Sabate.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 9, 2022