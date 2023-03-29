Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
We are sad to announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” Newton Bush of Wartrace, TN. He died at the age of 80 on March 24, 2023 after a battle of kidney disease.
Daniel was born on July 4, 1942 to Oliver Newton Bush and Fruzie Alene Bush of Normandy. He graduated from Coffee County High and pursued a career in radiology by attending General Hospital in Nashville, TN. It is there where he met and married Linda Cox Bush. They had 32 fun filled years together, raising 3 daughters Terrie Quick- Hill and Sherrie Cleveland and was preceded in death by daughter, Amanda Escue.
Throughout his career in X-ray, he worked alongside countless friends whom loved him dearly. It was evident of the joy he brought to is workplace by the lifelong friendships he made there.
His hobbies included golf, golf, and more golf. Every now and then he could be found telling a joke on the tee box. He also was an avid University of Tennessee fan. Some of his retirement days were spent traveling and enjoying casinos with his second wife, Donna Ann Bush.
He was a devoted member of Riley’s Creek Baptist Church and loved praising the Lord and singing the old hymns. He looked forward to readings his daily devotional, Jesus Calling, with anyone who would come for a visit.
He is preceded by his wife, Donna Ann. He is survived by four siblings, June Bearden, Betty Dozier, Keith Bush and Judy Kraft. Among the survivors are his two daughters Terrie Quick- Hill, (Michael) and Sherrie Cleveland, (David). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hampton Quick, Hanna Spaugh, (John), Maggie Dunlap, (Dylan), Grant McGuire, Samantha Escue.
Family and friends met at Rose Hill Cemetery Monday, March 27 for service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity. P.O. Box 1295 Tullahoma, TN 37388
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.