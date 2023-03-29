Daniel Bush obit.jpg

Daniel "Dan" Newton Bush

We are sad to announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” Newton Bush of Wartrace, TN. He died at the age of 80 on March 24, 2023 after a battle of kidney disease.

Daniel was born on July 4, 1942 to Oliver Newton Bush and Fruzie Alene Bush of Normandy. He graduated from Coffee County High and pursued a career in radiology by attending General Hospital in Nashville, TN. It is there where he met and married Linda Cox Bush. They had 32 fun filled years together, raising 3 daughters Terrie Quick- Hill and Sherrie Cleveland and was preceded in death by daughter, Amanda Escue.

