Daniel Powell Vega, a family man with a lifelong love of golf, died Dec. 2, 2020. He was 90 years old and mere days from the 70th anniversary of marrying Kathleen Gray. He had been a scratch golfer in the 1960s, before a work assignment in Vietnam at an airbase without a golf course.
Mr. Vega worked for General Electric Co. from 1951 to 1990, starting in his home city of Cincinnati, Ohio, and retiring from the Jet Propulsion Division in Jacksonville, Fla. He also had assignments at Arnold Engineering Development Center at Tullahoma; Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; GE Aviation at Lynn, Mass.; Naval Air Engineering Station at Trenton, N.J.; and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at Tucson, Ariz.
In 1998, the Vegas moved to The Villages, where Mr. Vega enjoyed the game of golf frequently, probably close to daily when not traveling. To keep up with the growing number of courses in the expanding community, he traded his electric cart for a gasoline-powered one because Ol' Stinky had a longer range. The Vegas moved into Lady Lake in 2009 after assuming custody of grandson Dylan, child of their late son, Lester.
In addition to his wife and Dylan, Mr. Vega is survived by daughter Vivian, widow of Duncan Mansfield, and her family; daughter Vickie, wife of Don Pietschker, and their family; and a sister, Shirley, widow of John Monce, and her family.
No service is planned due to the pandemic.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020