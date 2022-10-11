Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Daniel Wayne Hodge, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 44. Daniel was born in Manchester to Jimmy Hodge and Ute Mehnert. He worked as a foreman for CSX and had previously worked for Johnson Controls, Batesville, and Caney Fork Railroad. Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Roxie Hodge; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Gertrude Mehnert. He is survived by his wife, Alisha Marsh Hodge; his twin daughters, Lilly and Layla Hodge; his father, Jimmy Hodge and his wife Beverly; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilbert and Wanda Marsh; his mother, Ute Hunstock and her husband Juergen; one sister, Tara (George) Green; special cousins, Becky Bean and her husband Gary Chain, and Penny (Buster) Hutchison; special aunt, Elna Mae Howard; and aunt, Susan (James) Shannon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Jay Merrell officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lilly and Layla Hodge. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral was held Tuesday with Jay Merrell officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lilly and Layla Hodge.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.