Danny Chamblee of Tullahoma walked into the gates of heaven on Feb.13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Danny was born in Tullahoma on June 23, 1971, to two great loving parents Freddie and Elizabeth Chamblee.
Danny has had a wonderful eventful life by being a 1977 TARC poster child and meeting first lady Carter (President Jimmy Carter’s wife.) Danny graduated from Franklin County High School in 1992. Danny is a vivid Dukes of Hazzard fan, loving every time his parents took him to a Duke event. Danny never met a stranger and loved everyone with open arms and a cherished BIG hug. Danny has given his family the most beautiful memories for fifty years.
Danny is survived by his parents Freddie and Elizabeth Chamblee; brother, Terry Chamblee (Samantha); sister, Sharon McGowan (Mike Gipson); Nephews, Richard McGowan, and Scottie McGowan (Emily); nieces, Anna and Lexi Chamblee; great nieces, Auah McGowan and Allie McGowan; great-nephews, Brayden Hankins, Jaden, Jaxon Jessop, and Lincoln McGowan. Danny was preceded in death by one nephew, Eddie McGowan; grandparents, Gracie Chamblee, Sherman, and Annie Wells all of Tullahoma.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with David Wall and Eddie Burton officiating. Burial followed In Gault Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022