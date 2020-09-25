Danny Lee Taylor, 73, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on March 31, 1947. Private family services are planned with burial at Harmony Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Franklin County Humane Society, or Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 27, 2020