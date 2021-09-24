Darlene Yvette Dodd Amos, 61, of Tullahoma, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at her residence.
She was born July 28, 1960 in New Orleans, La., and had been employed for five years as a warranty clerk for Poland Weedeater. Darlene was a member of the First Assembly of God in Tullahoma where she enjoyed singing in the choir and Saturday night singings at Hardees. She considered both groups as her family. She loved being in the outdoors, especially in the mountains, camping, fishing and going on horseback trail rides. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ron Amos of Tullahoma; son, Dustin Amos (Shea Muncey) of Tullahoma; daughter, Macie Amos of Tullahoma; father and stepmother, Daniel and LaDonna Dodd of Bastrop, La.; mother, Yvonne Gilloute of Blancherd, La.; grandchildren, Caleb Amos, Aubree Amos and Alton Neal; brothers, Troy (Glenda) Dodd of Benton, Ark., and Tracy Cox of Blanchard, La.; sisters, Kim Terrell of West Monroe, La., Amber (Tab) Wilkerson of Bastrop, La., and Kristy (Gaylon) May of West Monroe, La.; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Forrester officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
