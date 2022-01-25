Darrell Wayne Gilliam of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 61.
Darrell was born in Tullahoma to the late Robert Lee Gilliam, Jr. and Lola Jean Parsons Gilliam who survives. Darrell was the owner of Gilliam's Marine, which tied in to his love of fishing, and work as a guide on Tim’s Ford Lake. He also loved sports, but his greatest love was for his family. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Downtown Lion’s Club, and Grace Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, Darrell is survived by his wife, Sarah Scharber Gilliam; two brothers, Robert Lee Gilliam III (Cindy), and Alan Keith Gilliam (Melody); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services took place Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Tim Mcgehee officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Darrell’s memory be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America- 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, Ga., 30265.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022