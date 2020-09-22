David D. Lowhorn, 101, of Winchester passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home.
David was born on Feb. 19, 1919 in Franklin County to the late Lee and Allie Blackburn Lowhorn. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. David loved his horses, and beagles. He loved people and fellowship with each and every one. During his life, David worked as a painter at AEDC, and was a member of Marble Plains Baptist Church. He dearly loved his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Jewell Ulmer Lowhorn; his second wife, Doshia Smith Lowhorn; five brothers, James, Clifton, William, Sherman, and Daniel Lowhorn; and three sisters, Anna Mae Lightfoot, Effie Fanning, and Susie Turner.
Mr. Lowhorn is survived by his two daughters, Glynda Moody and Shuran (Jim) Abbott; three sisters, Jean Haslett, Alline Letner, and Virginia Sparacino; two grandchildren, James (Allyson) Abbott, and Sherry (John) West; one great-granddaughter, Chelsie Liles; one great-great-granddaughter, Maddox Liles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery with Dr. John Anderson officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 23, 2020