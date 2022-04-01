Our lil brother David Evan Cook departed this life and entered the presence of His Lord at 6:39 a.m., “Church Day” as he would say, Sunday March 27, 2022.
He was 66 years, 7 months old. He was joyously welcomed to his eternal home by Mama, whom he affectionately called, “Mrs. Cook,” Daddy, Bill, Barbara – “My best friend!” – and Bradley.
Thank God he has completed his long earthly journey and has entered into eternal life, healed, whole and highly functional normal – complete in Christ, forevermore.
He was a happy soul who brought joy to all who knew him. He loved the Lord Jesus. He could quote more Bible verses than most preachers. He knew and loved to sing the old Hymns. Loved weddings and parties where he would dance to the delight of everyone!
He took great pleasure and pride in volunteering in the family-owned business, Cook Neon Sign Company in Manchester, TN. The staff all loved him and treated him as “one of the guys!” Sue Cook, sister-in-law and owner/manager, supervised David with a firm and nurturing hand which David accepted and respected and all the family appreciated.
He loved to go out to eat, especially McDonald’s Hamburgers! And his great joy was going to church! He sang in the choir and often gave the benediction at his home church, the Tullahoma Church of God.
He’s been a welcomed part of the George and Nancy Gianopulos immediate family for 20 years.
Survivors include his sister, Ora Nancy Cook (George) Gianopulos of Clayton, N.C.: sister-in-law, Sue Harner Cook of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, EuniMae Humphrey and William Harold Cook, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Cook of Manchester, Barbara Jane Cook Cottingham of Tulsa, Okla.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday, April 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Santa Fe Cemetery. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors of Columbia is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 3, 2022