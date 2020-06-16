David George Stocky Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 75.
George was born in Tampa, Florida to the late David G. Stocky Sr. and Claire Warfield Stocky and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. George went on to work as a Plumber with Drain Masters and was a member of Life Change Church in Tullahoma. He loved to travel in his RV and was a member of both the Highland Rim Traveler’s RV Club and the Tennessee Sunshine Travelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Stocky; and one sister, Eleanor Harnage.
George is survived by his son, Dwaine Stocky (Gail); one daughter, Lesli Strickland (Daniel); one brother, Martin Stocky; and sister, Cheryl Martin (Gary); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20 at Life Change Church in Tullahoma from 11 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Christian Watts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718 or Life Change Church, 414 Wilson Avenue, Suite 121, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 17, 2020