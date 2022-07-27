Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
David Greene Wiseman, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2022. He was born on Dec. 11, 1924, in a log house in the Wiseman Hollow on the Elk River in the Harmony community of Franklin County. He was known throughout his life by his family and friends as D.G. (DeeGee). His parents were David G. Wiseman, Sr. and Johnie Edwards Wiseman. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3pm in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 27, 2022
