Memorial Visitation for David Jennings Byrd, 65, of Tullahoma was held Thursday, Oct. 14 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. David passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
David was born on Aug. 6, 1956, to the late Jennings and Maude Byrd in Tullahoma. He was a member of First Christian Church of Tullahoma. He enjoyed staying busy woodworking, gardening, and other yard work. For leisure, he enjoyed college football and meeting up in town with friends for good food and conversation. He was a hardworking man with a giving heart who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janice Byrd; one son, Jonathan Byrd (Brittany); one sister, Marilyn Howard.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 17, 2021