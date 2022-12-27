David L. Throneberry, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Huntsville, Alabama on June 19, 1942 to the late Butch Throneberry and Thelma (Kirk) Bredman. David was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served over 20 years military. During his service he served in the Vietnam War and received a Bronze Star along with many other medals and ribbons. After his retirement from the military, he dedicated his life to law enforcement in Franklin County. He worked for Winchester Police Department, served as Police Chief for the Decherd Police Department, and also worked for the Huntland Police Department. He would retire after 25 years in law enforcement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as the first Franklin County High School Resource Officer. In his free time he liked to ride his Harley and spend time with his family and friends.

