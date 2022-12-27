Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
David L. Throneberry, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Huntsville, Alabama on June 19, 1942 to the late Butch Throneberry and Thelma (Kirk) Bredman. David was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served over 20 years military. During his service he served in the Vietnam War and received a Bronze Star along with many other medals and ribbons. After his retirement from the military, he dedicated his life to law enforcement in Franklin County. He worked for Winchester Police Department, served as Police Chief for the Decherd Police Department, and also worked for the Huntland Police Department. He would retire after 25 years in law enforcement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as the first Franklin County High School Resource Officer. In his free time he liked to ride his Harley and spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Haven Caprice Medina. David is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Jannie (Morris) Throneberry; three children, Avida (Gary) Yates, Angie (Randy) George and David (Jessica) Throneberry; eight grandchildren, Mayme (Silvestre) Medina, Kelly (Brett) Harper, Lila Kelley, Clay Isbell, Hunter Throneberry, Tabitha Yates, Ariana Fulwood and Anthony Fulwood; ten great grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Doyle (Pat)Throneberry; and beloved fur baby, Blaze of Glory.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in the Roy B. Watson chapel at Watson-North Funeral Home. Interment followed at Watson-North Memorial Park with full military honors.
Watson- North Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 28, 2022
