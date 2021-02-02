Funeral services for David Paul Thomas, 84, of Tullahoma were held Monday, Feb. 1 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Jim Fields officiating. Mr. Thomas passed this life on Friday Jan. 29, 2021.
Mr. Thomas was born on Aug.14, 1936 in Hardin County to the late Henry Earl Thomas and the late Mary Virginia McFall Thomas.
He graduated from Central High School in Savannah, TN in 1954. He joined the Navy in June of 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He attended Martin College 1957-1959. He worked in banking in Humboldt, Adamsville, and retired from Traders National Bank as Senior Vice President after 28 years. He was a member of the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club where he helped hundreds of people receive glasses.
He and his wife enjoyed touring the United States on their matching Gold Wing motorcycles and motor home for almost 40 years. They were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. In his spare time, he also enjoyed working in his garage customizing vans with his daughter Paula.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nell Bain Thomas. His two daughters, Vickie (Jeff) Morgan and Paula (Terry) Davis, all of Tullahoma. Grandchildren, Amanda (Jordan) Monroe and Catrina Morgan, all of Tullahoma, Josie (Chris) Jeffrey of Manchester. Great grandchildren, Jaycee Monroe, Levi Monroe, Eden Jeffrey. Older brother, Frank Thomas of Savannah. Several nieces and nephews. And their Yorkie, Nugget.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tiffany Nicole Davis of Tullahoma. Siblings, Robert Earl Thomas and Joe M. Thomas of Savannah and Leona Thomas Knotts of Nashville. And special uncle, Billy McFall of Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease or The American Heart Association.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 3, 2021