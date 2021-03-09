David Seward was born in Nashville on March 15, 1942 to James Leroy Seward and Edna Mabel Abernathy Seward. He was the fourth in a family of five children-James, Charles, Diane, and Sandra. David spent most of his childhood in Tullahoma, graduating from Tullahoma High School in 1960. He studied advertising and illustration at the Memphis college of Art.
He enlisted in the United States Army and served as staff sergeant from 1966 to 1991. While stationed in Fort Amador he met his beloved Carmen Riascos and they were married in Panama City in 1968. David was loving husband, providing father and talented artist.
David is survived by spouse of 53 years Carmen Seward, his five children; Joseph Seward and wife Stephanie of Fort Knox, Ky.; Sandra Shultz and husband Stefan of Alabaster Ala.; James Seward and wife Erin Hudak of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Diana Begin and husband Andrew of Los Fresnos, Texas; Crystal Seward of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Tullahoma News – March 10, 2021