David Wayne Bond, 59, passed away on April 28, 2020, at Tennova- Healthcare Harton after a 2-year battle with cancer. He worked at Arnold Engineering and Development Center for close to 35 years. He loved hiking, fishing and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. David lived a simple life and will be greatly missed. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
David was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Bond.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory parents, Donald and Marty Bond; his wife of 36 years, Tina Marie; children, Chris Bond (Hannah Marie), Chad Bond and Paige Bond; siblings, Linda Keowan (Jim), James Bond and Donna Motlow (Doug); two grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha Bond; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service were held on Friday, May 1 at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge at 2008 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bond Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 3, 2020