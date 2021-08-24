David William Gass, 72, of Belvidere, passed away on Friday, Aug.20, 2021, at St Thomas Rutherford Medical Center in Murfreesboro.  A native of Franklin County, he was born in Sewanee on Aug. 6, 1949, to the late JB and Dorothy (Morris) Gass. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 21 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Allison Gilliam officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 71, P.O. Box 188, Monteagle, TN 37356.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021

