freeman.PNG

Deanna Marie Freeman-Newman

The family of Deanna Marie Freeman-Newman is saddened to announce her passing on October 24, 2022, at the age of 50 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 11 years, David, stepson, Jacob, and her three fur babies: Dixie, Chesty, and Spanky. Father, Delmus L. Freeman (Janey), mother, Jennifer L. Rogers, sister Stefanie Freeman Jones (Scott) and little brother George L. Freeman, as well as The Stonecrest OG’s, and many, many loving friends.

