Artis Levan Stephens, 91, of Decherd, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St Thomas West in Nashville.  He was born in Franklin County on Jan. 16, 1929. A private service is planned with burial at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 12-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News  April 5, 2020

