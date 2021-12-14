Braston Keith Hodge, 22, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.  He was born Dec. 19, 1998.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 15, 2021

Service information

Dec 19
Celebration of Life
Sunday, December 19, 2021
2:00PM-2:30PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Dec 19
Visitation
Sunday, December 19, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
