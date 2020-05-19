Dana Marie Campbell, 35, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at her home. She was born in Murfreesboro on June 4, 1984.

Central Funeral Home was is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 20, 2020

