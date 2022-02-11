Debra Kay Damron, 70, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at her home. Debra was born on Jan. 31, 1952, in Manchester.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 13, 2022

