Dennis Garland Holmes, 68, of Manchester, was born on Nov. 26, 1953, to James and Dorothy Sliger Holmes in Cleveland, TN. Dennis passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Tullahoma News – April 3, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Holmes, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.