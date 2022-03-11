Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.