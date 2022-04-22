Earl Gordon Cairns, 90, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Chiefland, Florida. Mr. Cairns was born May 1, 1931.

Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 24, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Earl Cairns, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 23, 2022
2:00PM-2:30PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Apr 22
Visitation
Friday, April 22, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 23
Interment
Saturday, April 23, 2022
3:00PM-3:30PM
Summitville Cemetery
Summitville Road
Summitville, TN 37355
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.