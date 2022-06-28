Elizabeth Phillips Sharp, 86, passed from this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chattanooga. Elizabeth was born in New Howard, West Virginia on June 28, 1935.

Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.