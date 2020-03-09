Elton Dwight Uselton, 61, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at the home of his brother in Manchester, Tennessee.  He was born in Woodbury on April 14, 1958.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Tullahoma News – March 11, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Elton Uselton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.