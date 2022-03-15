Frieda Gretchen Schultz, 73, of Manchester, passed from this life Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born in Salzwedel, Germany and resided in Manchester.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022

