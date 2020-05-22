Joseph Richard Parker, Jr., 88, was born Dec. 20, 1931 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and passed away May 21 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 24, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Parker, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Staff Writer

Katelyn Lawson is from Dumas, Arkansas. She graduated from The University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2018 with a bachelor's degree. She lives in Tullahoma with her husband Josh, their cat Georgia and two dogs Rizzo and Benny.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.