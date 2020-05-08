Julie Phillips, 64, was born July 25, 1955 and passed away May 7, 2020.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 10, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.