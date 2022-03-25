Linda Arlene Casey Foresman, 65, of Manchester passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville after an extended illness. Linda was born on Nov. 14, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022

