Marie Eaton Hatfield, 89, passed away, Friday May 22, 2020 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.  She was born in Tullahoma Sept. 1, 1930.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020

