Mary Almas West, born Aug. 20, 1929, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born in Warren County.

Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 4, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Mary West, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.