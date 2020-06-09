Mary Lee England, 76, passed away in Murfreesboro at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital June 1, 2020. She was born in Warren County.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 10, 2020

To plant a tree in memory of Mary England as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.